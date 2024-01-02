Toni Braxton is shutting down all rumors of a secret wedding between her and former fiancé, Birdman. On Sunday, the GRAMMY winner, 56, took to Instagram to address speculation that she and the rapper, 54, had tied the knot over the weekend in a secret ceremony.

Braxton posted a screenshot of a news story declaring that the two music stars were married in a private ceremony in Mexico, writing "#FAKENEWS" over the photo.

"My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married," the singer captioned her post, clearing up any fan speculation that the stars had made their long-time on-again-off-again relationship official by getting hitched.

"We are both single," she added, further confirming that she and the rapper are no longer romantically involved.

Although neither Braxton nor Birdman -- whose legal name is Bryan Christopher Williams -- have revealed when they decided to call it quits, the couple have been on and off for years.

The singer and the Cash Money Records co-founder's connection dates back to their first collaboration on the rapper's 2002 single "Baby Can You Do It." The pair remained friends for years before their friendship reportedly turned romantic when Birdman became a strong support system for Braxton amid her ongoing battle with Lupus in 2016.

In a 2017 episode of the singer's WEtv reality series Braxton Family Values, Braxton admitted that she was "anxious" over her burgeoning relationship with the rapper.

"I haven't been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I'm on stage and I'm performing, that's the only time that I get those butterflies and I feel totally happy with my life," she told her sister. "A romantic relationship? I haven't had time for that -- I should say, I chose not to make time for it, but it's right here in front of my face: happiness."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime

They announced their engagement in February 2018, only to call off their plans a year later.

Still, the duo seemed to still be on again in November 2023 when Complex reported that Braxton shared a photo of herself and the record producer sharing a kiss in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Braxton was previously married to musician Keri Lewis for 12 years. The couple, who divorced in 2013, share two sons -- Diezel Ky, 20, and Denim Cole, 22.

RELATED CONTENT: