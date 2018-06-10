Tony Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List
On Sunday night, the best of Broadway’s 2017-18 season were recognized during the 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles.
Broadcasted live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the show was a star-studded affair, with Hollywood a-listers, theater legends and even Bruce Springsteen, who was a performer, all in the same room.
Mean Girls andSpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musicalled the night’s honorees, with 12 nominations each. The two musicals were followed closely by the revivals of Angels in America and Carousel as well as The Band’s Visit, all of which were nominated for 11 awards. Rounding out the top shows were Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and My Fair Lady, which were nominated for 10 awards each.
Check out the complete winners list below (which is updated continuously throughout the night):
Show
Best Musical
- The Band's Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
- My Fair Lady
- Once on This Island
- Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Play
- The Children
- Farinelli and the King
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Junk
- Latin History for Morons
Best Revival of a Play
- Angels in America
- Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh
- Lobby Hero
- Travesties
Performance
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
- Tom Holland, Travesties
- Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
- Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
- Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
- Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
- Nathan Lane, Angels in America
- David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
- Joshua Henry, Carousel
- Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
- Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
- Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Grey Henson, Mean Girls
- Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
- Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
- Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
- Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
- Susan Brown, Angels in America
- Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Deborah Findlay, The Children
- Denise Gough, Angels in America
- Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
- Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island
- LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
- Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
- Jessie Mueller, Carousel
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Ashley Park, Mean Girls
- Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Technical
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden, Once On This Island
- David Cromer, The Band's Visit
- Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
- Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady
Best Book of a Musical
- Itamar Moses, The Band's Visit
- Jennifer Lee, Frozen
- Tina Fey, Mean Girls
- Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Original Score
- Angels in America
- The Band's Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Orchestrations
- John Clancy, Mean Girls
- Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once on This Island
- Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit
- Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Choreography
- Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
- Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
- Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
- Dane Laffrey, Once on This Island
- Scott Pask, The Band's Visit
- Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
- Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
- David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Costume Design in a Musical
- Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
- Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
- Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
- Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island
- Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
- Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Kai Harada, The Band's Visit
- Peter Hylenski, Once on This Island
- Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
- Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
- Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Direction of a Play
- Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
- Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Patrick Marber, Travesties
- John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Scenic Design in a Play
- Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
- Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
- Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America
Best Costume Design in a Play
- Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
- Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
- Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
- Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Lighting Design in a Play
- Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Paule Constable, Angels in America
- Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
- Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
- Ben Stanton, Junk
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Adam Cork, Travesties
- Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
- Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Tom Gibbons, 1984
- Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Special
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
- Chita Rivera
- Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Awards
- John Leguizamo
- Bruce Springsteen
Regional Theatre Tony Award
- La MaMa E.T.C. New York City
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
- Nick Scandalios
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
- Sara Krulwich
- Bessie Nelson
- Ernest Winzer Cleaners
