Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Dead at 77

Tony Dow, the Hollywood veteran best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has died. He was 77.

In a statement to ET, the actor's reps, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, said Dow died Tuesday morning.

"Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him," the statement read. "His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him."

"The world has lost an amazing human being," the statement continued, "but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you."

The cause of death is not known at this time and the circumstances surrounding his death are not known, but Dow had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer back in May 2022.

Leave It to Beaver starred Dow, Jerry Mathers (Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver), Hugh Beaumont (Ward Cleaver) and Barbara Billingsley (June Cleaver). The sitcom aired for six seasons from 1957 to 1963, first on CBS and then on ABC. Dow would later reprise his role on The New Leave It to Beaver from 1983 to 1989.

Some of Dow's other TV credits included My Three Sons, The Greatest Show on Earth, Never Too Young, Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak. His work as Wally on Leave It to Beaver would lead to the Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award by the Young Artist Foundation in 1987.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' Actor and Mira Sorvino's Father, Dead at 83 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dead at 83

David Warner, 'Titanic' and 'Omen' Actor, Dead at 80

Bob Rafelson, 'Five Easy Pieces' Director, Dead at 89

Shonka Dukureh, Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis,' Dead at 44

Mickey Rooney Jr., Original Mouseketeer & Musician, Dead at 77

Jak Knight, Comedian and Voice in 'Big Mouth,' Dead at 28