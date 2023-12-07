Tony Hawk is offering a peek inside his son's wedding day with a sweet tribute to his son, Riley.

The iconic skateboarder took to Instagram on Wednesday and paid homage to Riley on his 31st birthday. The 55-year-old X Games legend shared a photo of Riley and his bride, Frances Bean Cobain. Riley, wearing a black button up, has his arm around his young bride, who is wearing a white dress. Frances, of course, is the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain.

"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man. I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood," Tony captioned his post. "And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example. We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley!"

Tony, however, asked Frances for a small favor.

"Frances please show this to him since he's no longer in the Insta bubble," quipped Tony.

Riley and Frances tied the knot on Oct. 7 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. It had been revealed that the young couple obtained their marriage license in San Diego the month before the nuptials. Frances' godfather, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, officiated the ceremony.

Prior to the wedding news, Frances and Riley kept their relationship on the down low. The relationship became public knowledge in early 2021 and they went public in February 2022 with an Instagram post.

