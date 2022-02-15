Another pair of celeb's kids have coupled up!

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, and Tony Hawk's son, Riley Hawke, are dating.

In a lengthy Instagram update posted Jan. 1, Frances, who took a year off from the app, shared what she's looking forward to in 2022 alongside a few photos from the last year, which included pics of Riley and his famous skateboarder father.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote. "Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆."

Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva, whom she married in 2014. The pair split two years later, finalizing their divorce in 2017.

Kate Hudson's son and Judd Apatow's daughter also solidified their relationship on social media this week. Hudson's son, Ryder, and Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter, Iris, made their budding relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

Ryder took to the social media platform and shared a pic of him and Iris. They appear to be hanging out at a restaurant, where Ryder's planting a kiss on Iris' cheek. He captioned it with a single red heart emoji.

Hudson and Mann made their feelings known about the young romance, as the Fool's Gold star dropped the word "Sweets" and a double heart emoji in the comments section, while the This is 40 star added three red heart emojis.

It's unclear how long Ryder and Iris have been dating, but love is clearly in the air. Apatow and Mann share two daughters -- Iris and their eldest daughter, 24-year-old Maude, who is also an actress.

Hudson shares Ryder with her ex, Chris Robinson. Ryder is Hudson's eldest of three kids. She also shares 10-year-old son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and 3-year-old daughter Rani with Danny Fujikawa.

