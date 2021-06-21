Avril Lavigne is now on TikTok and she made her debut on the platform in the best way possible, with the original "Sk8er Boi," Tony Hawk!

In her first TikTok video, Lavigne is seen sitting on a skate ramp wearing her signature "Sk8er Boi" tie and mouthing the words to the 2002 hit single when the video cuts to Hawk, now wearing the necktie, as he performs a few quick tricks on his board.

"He was a… @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding #sk8rboi," Lavigne captioned the clip.

Lavigne shared the news of her TikTok debut on Instagram, posting some behind-the-scenes photos of Hawk from the shoot.

"I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!," she captioned the epic slideshow.

Back in May, Lavigne revealed that she's working on new music. The singer took to Instagram to share some shots from her performance of her single, "FLAMES," during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"'FLAMES' performance live on Jimmy Kimmel was 🔥 have you seen it yet? Almost time for my new music, are you ready?," Lavigne captioned the set of photos, rocking out with her band and boyfriend, Mod Sun, who she worked on the song with.

A source exclusively revealed to ET in February that the musicians are dating.

"Working together has brought them closer and Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with. She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression," the source said. "Her working relationships often turn romantic."

"Avril and Mod Sun have been spending a ton of time together and getting to know each other better," the source noted.

