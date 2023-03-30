Could a cameo in Top Gun 3 be in the works for former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady? A new video taken by Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, playfully hinted in that direction, with a look at the pair playing football on the beach.

In the quick TikTok clip, Gronkowski is seen wearing Top Gun-style aviator shades as he hypes up his teammates amid a shirtless game on the beach. Brady, meanwhile, is seen playing for the opposing team, with the pair playfully facing off as the rest of the team tackles each other in the sand.

It looks like Gronkowski's team came out on top as well, with the former pro celebrating with another teammate while Brady seemingly signals that the touchdown was a no-go.

"Adding cinematographer to my resume," Kostek joked. "Top Gun3 sneak peek."

Fans were pretty stoked about the clip in the comments, with one writing, "Camille out here doing the lords work," and another commenting, "I would have paid Super Bowl prices for seats to this show."

While the video, soundtracked by One Republic's "I Ain't Worried," is relatively short, it's certainly reminiscent of that one scene in Top Gun: Maverick as well as the 1986 original. Not to mention, it's a reminder that the guys haven't lost their competitive edge since they last played together in 2022.

The video comes as the former teammates and longtime friends have been enjoying their retirement with some time in the sun.

On Tuesday, Brady, who retired for the second time earlier this year, shared some BTS moments from their beach day, posting a set of photos from the game, as well as a look at the activities they got up to while on a private beach.

"Beach day with the crew," the longtime quarterback captioned the pics.

In addition to Gronkowski and New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, Brady was joined by his daughter, Vivian, 10, and sons Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 15, who were also in attendance for the beach day.

Gronkowski joked about their retirement in the comments, writing, "Just some old retired guys relaxing here, nothing to see folks."

