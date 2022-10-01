Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw, as the couple's expecting baby No. 3!

The That 70s Show star appeared on the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday and Kelly Clarkson didn't waste any time getting to the exciting news. The second Grace sat on the couch after soaking up a round of applause, Clarkson said, "Hello. So, baby number three is on the way?"

"Yeah, my wife's gonna love that intro," quipped Grace, who would later add that he and Ashley are "excited" about the news. But then he added a little spin to the news.

"Everyone says on the first baby, they're like, 'Congratulations!'" he said. "On the second, they're like, 'Congratulations,' and on the third baby, there's like a question mark at the end, like, 'Congratulations?'"

Back in April 2021, Grace confirmed that he and Ashley welcomed their second child during quarantine in 2020. The couple, which tied the knot in 2016, also share 4-year-old daughter, Mabel Jane.

"We had a kid during quarantine," Grace told People at the time, adding that before the baby's arrival, he spent time playing video games and binge-watching TV. "Then it was a lot of changing diapers."

The Home Economics actor did not share the sex of the newborn or its name. In 2017, Hinshaw confirmed the news of her first pregnancy when she was six and a half months along by sharing a glowing selfie on Instagram.

