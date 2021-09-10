Tori Spelling Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After Khloe Kardashian Comparisons
Tori Spelling on How She Navigates Messy Situations (Exclusive)
Leslie Grace Talks ‘Batgirl’ and the Surprising Way She Learned …
Michael Ray on Life After Divorce and How He’s Moving Forward (E…
‘Doogie Kamealoha MD’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Which OG Star She…
Drew and Jonathan Scott Explain How They Made Octavia Spencer Cr…
Jesse Palmer Teases ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Drama and How It Was C…
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Says She Left Mike and Moved to Florida…
Lucy Lawless Says She Would Love to Make a Cameo in a ‘Xena’ Reb…
How Prison Matchmaker Chelsea Holmes Helps Inmates Find Love (Ex…
Denise Richards Cons Her Way to Get What She Wants in Lifetime's…
Doja Cat Says There Will Be ‘Big Surprises’ at 2021 Video Music …
Olivia Rodrigo Pokes Fun at Fame and Influencer Culture in ‘Brut…
'90 Day Fiancé': Alina Reveals Why She Fell for Steven But Her M…
Nicole Richie Talks Kids, ‘The Simple Life’ and New House of Har…
How the Hosts of ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Went From Instagram to HGTV …
Brian Austin Green Reveals How Sharna Burgess Talked Him Into Jo…
'Big Brother 23': Watch Alyssa Teach Us How to Make Slop Soup (E…
MTV Brings Back ‘Cribs’: See Which Celebs Will Be Showing Off Th…
How Lifetime's New Prince Harry and Meghan Actors Prepared to Pl…
Tori Spelling is explaining why fans may think she looks a little different. The Messyness star was on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live show on Thursday, and reacted to speculation that she's had plastic surgery after she was photographed last week looking nearly unrecognizable thanks to her long blonde wavy locks, and her glam makeup.
Fans even started to compare her to Khloe Kardashian.
"I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hayley Hoff," Spelling shared, crediting her new look to contouring. "...She does makeup like no one else."
The 48-year-old actress admitted that she does "look completely different" in the photo of her with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles. "It looks like I've had a nose job, and it's straight now," she said. "It's all contouring."
Spelling added that she also recently had a beauty treatment that involved an IV drip that may have contributed to her appearance. "Maybe I'm looking younger. They said I look Snooki's age, she's 33. I'll take that," she said of her Messyness co-star, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
Prior to her interview with Lewis, TMZ caught up with Spelling at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Monday night, and she reacted to being compared to Kardashian. In a word, Spelling said she was "honored."
"She's gorgeous," the actress added of the reality star.
For more with Spelling, check out Messyness on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tori Spelling Debuts Glam Look as Fans Compare Her to Khloe Kardashian
Tori Spelling Reveals How She Navigates Messy Situations (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling & Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Talk Owning Up to Their Messes
Related Gallery