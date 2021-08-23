Tori Spelling Reveals How She Navigates Messy Situations (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling on How She Navigates Messy Situations (Exclusive)
'Little People, Big World': Tori Emotionally Recalls Her Pregnan…
'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Says She Doesn't Feel Loved by Georgi …
Luke Bryan on How Revisiting Tragedy in His Documentary Became a…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan on How They Handled Pressure Fil…
Jesse Palmer Teases ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Drama and How It Was C…
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Says She Left Mike and Moved to Florida…
Ashley Tisdale Reacts to Her Early 2000s Fashion and Why She Won…
How Jennifer Hudson Honors Aretha Franklin’s Final Wishes in 'Re…
How the Hosts of ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Went From Instagram to HGTV …
'Big Brother 23': Watch Alyssa Teach Us How to Make Slop Soup (E…
MTV Brings Back ‘Cribs’: See Which Celebs Will Be Showing Off Th…
Selena Gomez Says She Signed Her ‘Life Away to Disney,’ Jennifer…
Lala Kent Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 and How Show Address…
Val Kilmer’s Children Share How Proud Their Father Is of His New…
Holly Madison Shares Her Haunted Experiences on ‘Ghost Adventure…
How Remy Ma's Own Struggles Influenced Her as Host of 'My True C…
Kristen Bell on ‘Queenpins’ and Onscreen Chemistry With Bebe Rex…
Tori Spelling's years in the spotlight have taught her a thing or two about dealing with messy situations. As the actress explained while guest co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on Monday, she's learned that a lot of the time, it's best to just "own it."
"If I don't own it, people are putting stuff out there that's way worse than what the truth is," she said of the rumors she'd heard throughout her life. "It's better to just tell the truth."
"[Then] you just have to let it go. It's going to be what it's going to be," she added.
Spelling is definitely an open book. Fans can always count on the Beverly Hills, 90210 star to keep it real about everything from social media to her marriage to Dean McDermott and more. She and McDermott share five kids together, and it's safe to say there's always a little bit of "happy chaos" at home.
"For a year and a half, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't wait until they go back to school, because they get to see their friends again.' And now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, it was so much easier with them home schooled every day,'" Spelling revealed.
"I miss them, but it's not quite that. [It's] four drop offs this year, because my kids range from 14 to 4 in four different schools," she shared.
The actress also has a new project on her plate. Fans can watch her, Snooki, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray as panelists on Messyness, a spinoff of MTV's Ridiculousness. The new series has Snooki, Spelling, Rippon and Ray dishing on their own tales of past messy behavior and quasi-scandal, while also commenting and poking fun at others' in the form of viral videos and internet posts.
"Oh my gosh, so this is the first show that I can actually say, 'Hey, this happened to me but even worse, and let me tell you about it!'" Spelling expressed. "And I love that the first day to MTV, I said, 'How far can I go?' They're like, 'As far as you want,' and I was like, 'Oh, no one has ever told me that before. OK, let her rip!'"
Messyness premieres Monday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tori Spelling & Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Talk Owning Up to Their Messes
Tori Spelling Reveals She & Dean McDermott Don't Sleep in the Same Bed
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Emotionally Remember Luke Perry