Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are working on their marriage.

A source tells ET that the couple is "going through a rough patch" and a "tough space."

"Tori and Dean are still going through a rough patch and a tough space. It's been difficult for them," the source shared.

While the rumblings about the pair's marital problems have been going on for some time, Tori and Dean are still "attempting" to work things out for the sake of their five children -- Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

"Things aren't great between them, but they are still attempting to work things out for the sake of their kids," the source continued.

The news on their relationship status comes just weeks after Tori spent New Year's Eve without Dean. The 48-year-old actress vacationed in snowy Lake Arrowhead, California, posting several photos of the trip, from which Dean was noticeably absent.

Dean took to Instagram to explain his absence, telling his followers that he was "sick as a dog" with pneumonia.

"Happy New year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!!" the 55-year-old actor captioned the clip. "I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all. ❤️❤️."

Dean was also missing from the family's Christmas card. In the card Tori shared to Instagram, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posed alongside her five children in the holiday photo which she said was from "Tori & Family."

Dean's absence comes after a source told ET in November that the couple has been sleeping in separate rooms.

"Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms," the source said. "Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out."

Adding that the couple is "very much struggling," the source noted that it is Dean's continued alleged infidelities that have hurt the marriage most.

"Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it," the source added. "Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."

