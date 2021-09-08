Trace Adkins Joins Fox's Country Music Drama 'Monarch'

Trace Adkins is sticking with what he knows.

The multi-platinum country music star has boarded Fox's upcoming family drama, Monarch, the network announced Wednesday. Adkins joins previously announced Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel in the midseason series.

He will play Albie Roman, the reigning King of Country Music.

Monarch centers on the Romans, America's first family of country music, and is a multigenerational family drama set in Texas. The Romans are headed by the talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Original music and covers will be featured throughout the series.

Monarch hails from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and music manager Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and serve as an executive producer on the series' first episode. Adam Anders will serve as executive music producer.

Monarch will launch with a two-night premiere event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 immediately following the NFC Championship game on Fox and continuing Tuesday, Feb. 1.

