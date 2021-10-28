Tracee Ellis Ross Reacts to Being Called the 'Poster Child' for Single Women
If there's one thing Tracee Ellis Ross is, it's comfortable in her own skin. The 48-year-old actress looks stunning on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's November issue where she opens up about loving herself and living life on her own terms.
The Black-ish star, who has never had a high-profile romance nor been married, talks about living for herself.
“I didn’t see enough examples of different versions of how a woman can find happiness and joy and power and sensuality, sexuality, all of that, without it being through the lens of how I’m seen by a man," she explains. "People are like, ‘You’re the poster child for being single.’ And I was like, ‘Great.’ But what I would prefer is that I’m the poster child for living my life on my terms. And that there’s a version of that for everyone."
Ross adds, "I don’t live my life for other people. I just totally live it for me. This is something that has really solidified itself into an unbreakable, unshakable foundation in the last four or five years.”
Finding out who she is has been a "really long journey" for the sitcom star.
"I tried being small and feeling things in little ways. It took me a long time to get to know myself, to accept myself, and even on some days to really like and love myself," she says. "And then it took me a whole other load of years to have the courage to actually live in the world as that person. And it’s been trial and error, chewing on ground glass. It’s been a hard-earned journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance."
As she ages, Ross is finding more and more beauty in herself.
“I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been. And when I say that, I mean I feel the most myself," she says.
Ross recently opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about her struggles saying goodbye to Black-ish after eight seasons.
"I don't know [how we'll make it through]," she said while at the 2021 Emmy Awards. "I can tell you I drove off the lot the other day crying. ...We're a family. We've been working with this incredible group of people for eight years now."
