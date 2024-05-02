The first season of Justin Hartley's action drama series, Tracker, is hurtling towards its season finale, and his fellow co-stars are excited to share with fans what they can expect from the exciting episode.

Robin Weigert, Fiona Rene and Eric Graise walked the carpet at CBS' Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on Thursday, and they spoke with ET about why Tracker fans should be getting excited for the season finale.

"Well, we meet Russell," Rene said with a coy smile, referring to a new character played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. "You might get a little more juice on Russell!"

In Tracker, Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a drifter, survivalist and professional tracker who travels around helping people and solving crimes. Ackles is set to play his brother, Russell.

Weigert weighed in on why Ackles was the perfect choice to play Hartley's brother, explaining, "I think the dynamics between him and Justin are spectacular! So it's going to be a lot of fun."

"And they tease each other like siblings," she added. "So I think that works well, you know? Behind the camera, [too]."

"I think it's the smolder. It's the smolder for me," Graise chimed in. "Something about the two of them, when you put them in a room together, like, it just makes sense. And they kind of have that feel of a brotherly connection."

Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, Justin Hartley, Abby McEnany and Robin Weigert at the CBS New Fall Schedule Celebration event in Los Angeles on May 2, 2024. - Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Apart from Ackles' introduction, Rene teased the the finale will also be filled with pulse-pounding action.

"There's a lot of action. I feel like we're getting more and more and more action as the series goes on," Rene said. "And you can expect more of Justin looking hunky -- which is a little annoying, but we'll deal."

The show has been drawing in big numbers since it premiered, and Rene said that she and the rest of the cast are still wrapping their heads around the show's success.

"I don't think I actually believe it still, you know? It's hard to," she shared. "I'm feeling very grateful and I'm still in shock."

"I think a lot of times you can kind of get lost in the work, you know?" Graise said. "It isn't until we're going out there in the world and seeing people come up and interact with us and being like, 'I love the show, I love your character,' that you really get that feeling."

"But I think we just kind of try to stay humble with it and, you know, do our jobs," he added.

For Weigert, however, the success of the show and the fun they have making it, can largely be credited to Hartley -- who also serves as an executive producer on the series -- because of "his kindness."

"There's a really great culture on the set," Weigert said. "We all love each other, as you can probably see, and I think that always comes from the top down, you know?"

New episodes of Tracker air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

