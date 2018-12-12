Fitness guru Tracy Anderson's ex-husband, former NBA pro Eric Anderson, was found dead in his apartment in Carmel, Indiana, on Sunday. He was 48.

A spokesperson for the local police told ET in a statement that Eric "died of natural causes. There is no criminal investigation at this point and there has already been an autopsy. He died of an illness."

According to authorities, Eric's sister "hadn’t been able to reach him for a couple days and he was not feeling well the last time she spoke to him. [He] had some symptoms of some type of pneumonia and she was concerned."

"She called officers and we were able to respond and make entry into his apartment," the police spokesperson explained. "He had been dead for a period of time, long enough where the officers could not perform CPR."

According to multiplereports, a preliminary autopsy found that Anderson died of a "cardiac-related" incident following a bout of pneumonia.

A representative for Tracy's company released a statement to ET following news of Eric's death, mourning the loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Eric Anderson. Eric was a true friend to Tracy, a loving and incredibly dedicated father to their son Sam, and always willing to lend a helping hand to many of us at [the] Tracy Anderson [company] throughout the years," the statement read. "Our hearts are grieving with Tracy and her family during this difficult time."

Eric and Tracy were married from 1998 to 2008, and share a 20-year-old son, Sam. Following their split, the fitness author and personal trainer to the stars got remarried to Matt Mogol in 2011 and the couple called it quits in 2013. Anderson and Mogol share a 6-year-old daughter, Penelope.

--Reporting by Steve Wilks.

