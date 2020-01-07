From the producers of Making a Murderer and Evil Genius comes a gripping new docuseries that explores the life and crimes of New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the full-length trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, a three-part documentary that chronicles the rise of a gifted young athlete who became a household name for being involved in what is considered the most “infamous murder case involving an American athlete since O.J. Simpson.”

In 2013, after signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots, Hernandez was charged for the murder of Odin Lloyd. While on trial, he was also indicted for the double homicide of two Boston-area men. While he was acquitted for the latter, Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in the Odin case and sentenced to serve life in prison, where he eventually took his own life.

Featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those closest to the former athlete, Killer Inside “examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.”

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez debuts Jan. 15 on Netflix.

