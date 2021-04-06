Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance heated up on the slopes! The new couple recently traveled to the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on a skiing vacation with their kids, and it seems that the 45-year-old drummer is still reminiscing about the getaway.

Barker took to Instagram on Monday to share several videos and photos from the trip with his new girlfriend, Kourtney.

"Real is rare 🖤," he captioned the post.

In one short video, Travis and Kourtney cuddle close as they look out at the snow-covered slopes while standing next to a fire pit. In another video clip, the cute couple ride on a sled together down a steep hill as Kourtney screams and laughs.

Travis also shared a group photo of himself and Kourtney posing in full ski gear with his two kids, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's 22-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

They also had some family fun doing TikTok's "Pass the Phone" challenge on vacation in a clip with their kids. In the clip, Kourtney referred to Travis as her "boyfriend" for the first time since the pair were linked back in January.

It seems the couple are now back from their vacation as they spent some quality time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Easter. Momager Kris Jenner gifted her six kiddos with matching golf clubs, and shared that Travis was getting in on the fun.

"Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! 🙏🐰🐣🐥🙏 and thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient," Kris captioned a shot of the gifts on Instagram.

