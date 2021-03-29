Things seem to be getting serious between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, fans are speculating that the 45-year-old drummer's new tattoo is in honor of his 41-year-old girlfriend.

Barker posted a video of himself self-inking the new body art onto his right thigh. The message reads, "You're so cool!" with a small heart next to it.

Shortly after posting the video, Kourtney commented on the post, "You’re so cool!"

Fans went wild, speculating in the comments that the message might have been written in Kourtney's handwriting.

Barker later gave more insight into the meaning behind the tattoo. The message actually comes from the 1993 film, True Romance, the screenplay of which was written by Quentin Tarantino. The line comes from Patricia Arquette's character in the film and the handwriting is her own after she writes it on a napkin in the film.

Barker shared more pictures of his ink along with still shots from the film, captioning the post with another line from the movie, "I like you, Clarence. Always have. Always will."

The couple spent their weekend together in Las Vegas, watching the UFC 260 fight between Francis Ngannou an Stipe Miocic. The pair were seated next to Barker's friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox.

"Kourtney and Travis are in total lust over each other and she doesn’t regret going public with their relationship at all," a source told ET earlier this month.

"The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides," the source added. "They love the fact that they have a true friendship and bonded that way before taking anything further and making things romantic."

RELATED CONTENT:

Scott Disick Claims Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum to Choose Her or Kourtney Kardashian This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kourtney & Travis, Megan Fox & MGK Enjoy Night Out at UFC 260

Khloé Seemingly Throws Shade at Kourtney's Ex Younes Bendjim

'KUWTK': Scott Disick Says Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum Between Her and Kourtney Kardashian

Related Gallery