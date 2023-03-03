Travis Barker Shares Graphic Photos of His Injured Finger, Says He Wouldn't Play Drums Again Without Surgery
Travis Barker posted several graphic images of his finger mid-surgery on Friday, explaining to fans that his doctors advised he wouldn't be able to play drums again without the procedure.
"Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery. It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it," he said. "It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘."
Barker added a trigger warning for the second photo in his carousel, which shows the finger cut open during surgery. He also posted a graphic before and after image of the operation to his Instagram Story.
The first leg of Blink-182's tour was set to begin on March 11, but the band announced on Wednesday they would need to postpone the shows due to Barker's injury. He injured the finger during rehearsals in February.
Blink-182's Tom DeLonge shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday apologizing for the unfortunate circumstances, and explained how "devastated" the band was to not be performing for their fans.
"I'm so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn't be down there. This is something that we have been aiming to do for so long, and we worked so hard, and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming," DeLonge said in his video message.
Barker announced on Monday he's be undergoing surgery to repair the injury. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, shared her support for her husband in the comments, leaving behind a series of prayer hands and red heart emojis.
