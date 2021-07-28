Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her 'Stepmom'
Looks like Kourtney Kardashian has taken on a new role -- stepmom! Alabama Barker, the 15-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex Shanna Moakler, dropped the title in reference to the 42-year-old reality star during a recent Instagram Live.
Playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" with some friends, Alabama put down a finger when someone said they'd never "met a Kardashian." The social media star smiled and said, "It's my stepmom."
Kourtney is already mom to her three kids with her ex, Scott Disick -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
Travis also shares son Landon, 17, with Shanna, and his and Kourtney's families have gone on several group trips together since Travis and Kourtney started dating in January.
Both Alabama and Landon have been supportive of Kourtney and Travis' romance on social media.
Last month when Kourtney shared some PDA pics with Travis, Alabama commented on the post, writing, "My favorite couple ❤️."
Last month a source told ET that the couple is thinking long term.
"They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy," the source said, adding that for the time being, they are "just living in the moment and enjoying each day."
Earlier this month Travis gave Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, the sweetest birthday gift. Watch the clip below for more:
