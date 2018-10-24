Alabama Luella Barker is continuing to follow in her famous father's footsteps.

The 12-year-old singer, who is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler, has been busy at work on her own new music. Now, she's exclusively debuting her second official single, "Heartbreaker," and its accompanying music video with ET!

With lyrics like "I don't want to break your heart, but I don't want to keep you holding on," and "I gotta let you know, this ain't gonna work no more," it's clear Alabama is all grown up and ready to make her mark in the industry. She tells ET she's "very excited" to release this song, as she had it finished "for a while now."

"I really wanted to release it along with the video to help tell the story," Alabama, who has been signing since she was seven years old, explains. "I sat down with my friend, Skylar, and we just started throwing around some ideas. I said, 'I really want to write about this relationship I had with a friend,' and a couple of hours later, we had 'Heartbreaker.'"

"My dad always helps in any way he can," she adds. "He does a good job of guiding me and my brother, Landon, with music and life in general. He had the idea of us filming this video on a ranch with horses because he knows I love horses."

Directed by Monseé, the video features Alabama's pal, Hayden Summerall.

"Hayden is the best!" she raves. "We have been friends for a couple years now. He is like family to our family. It was very organic to have him be a part of the video."

Alabama Luella Barker

In addition to original songs and covers, Alabama also frequently shares makeup tips on her YouTube page, so it's no surprise that the fashion and beauty guru had a say on her adorable look for the music video.

"Since I can remember, I was always given the freedom to wear whatever I wanted," she explains. "That really helped me establish a style of my own. I love fashion and dressing up."

As for more new music? Alabama says she's set to get back into the studio to record another new single "really soon," and hopes to eventually release a full album someday.

"That would be so cool," she gushes. "[My dad] has always said to me, 'Do it because you love it and because it makes you happy.' ... and I love it!"

Hear the full song and watch the cute video in the player above.

"Heartbreaker" is the followup to Alabama's debut single and music video for "Our House," which ET exclusively premiered last October.

"It's a very fun, neon video," Alabama said at the time. "I think everyone will like it. I actually co-wrote [the song] with Rachel West, my dad and John Feldmann."

Watch below:

