Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to His and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding in Italy
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
Michelle Dockery Says She's 'Excited' for Her Wedding at 'Downto…
Josh Duggar's Family Breaks Silence After He's Found Guilty in C…
Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship 17 Years Afte…
Ellen DeGeneres Says a Tearful Farewell to Daytime Talk Show Aft…
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67
Jurnee Smollett Reacts to Fans Calling for a Black Canary Spinof…
Amber Heard Tears Up as She Testifies Again in Ongoing Trial Aga…
Portia de Rossi Tears Up During Final 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'…
Zach and Tori Roloff on Adjusting to Life With Baby No. 3 (Exclu…
Johnny Depp Trial: Ben and Camille Give Closing Arguments (Highl…
News Anchors Break Down in Tears Following Texas Shooting
Michelle Williams Pregnant With Third Child at 41
Josh Duggar Sentenced to Nearly 13 Years in Prison for Child Por…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
'Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Tears Up Remembering Late Son El…
Johnny Depp Trial: WB President Says Amber Heard and Jason Momoa…
Anthony Anderson on Return to ‘Law & Order’ and Hosting the NAAC…
Shanna Moakler is sending well wishes to her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian, after the pair had their wedding ceremony in Italy.
In a statement to ET, Moakler -- who shares two children with Barker, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama -- says she's happy that her children with the Blink-182 drummer were included in the wedding, as well as her 23-year-old daughter, Atiana. Moakler shares Atiana with her ex, boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
"I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to want the best for my children," she tells ET. "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana and Landon had the opportunity to see Italy."
Moakler also congratulated Barker and Kardashian when they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April that wasn't legal.
"Congratulations to the happy couple," she said in a statement at the time. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."
Moakler previously set the record straight about her feelings toward the couple in February, telling ET, "I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not."
RELATED CONTENT:
Scott Disick 'Having a Hard Time' With Kourtney & Travis' Marriage
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Go on Intense Panchakarma Cleanse
How Kourtney's Kids Are Adjusting to Her Relationship With Travis
Related Gallery