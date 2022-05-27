Shanna Moakler is sending well wishes to her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian, after the pair had their wedding ceremony in Italy.

In a statement to ET, Moakler -- who shares two children with Barker, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama -- says she's happy that her children with the Blink-182 drummer were included in the wedding, as well as her 23-year-old daughter, Atiana. Moakler shares Atiana with her ex, boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

"I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to want the best for my children," she tells ET. "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana and Landon had the opportunity to see Italy."

Moakler also congratulated Barker and Kardashian when they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April that wasn't legal.

"Congratulations to the happy couple," she said in a statement at the time. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

Moakler previously set the record straight about her feelings toward the couple in February, telling ET, "I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not."

RELATED CONTENT:

Shanna Moakler Sets the Record Straight on Kourtney Kardashian Social Media Drama (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Scott Disick 'Having a Hard Time' With Kourtney & Travis' Marriage

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Go on Intense Panchakarma Cleanse

How Kourtney's Kids Are Adjusting to Her Relationship With Travis

Related Gallery