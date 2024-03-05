Landon Barker, the 20-year-old son of Blink-182’s Travis Barker, has shared that he has been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, the musician responded to a comment in which one person asked, “Does he have Tourette's?” on a video of him speaking with someone about his new music. In the clip, fans pointed out that Landon's jaw was moving frequently -- which some speculated could be a "tic" and a sign of Tourette syndrome.

Using the comment to make a new video, Landon confirmed the diagnosis and opened up about the disorder, which he says he has known about since he was in preschool.

"I figured I’d speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s," he says in the video. "I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of the tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."

These days, the musician -- whose next single, "Over You," drops March 22 -- says his tics have become less frequent and that the more common indicators are head jerks and jaw movements.

"Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me," Landon said in the video, which has since been liked more than 54,000 times. "But I thought I’d just share because why not?"

According to The Cleveland Clinic, Tourette's is a common disorder that "causes uncontrollable movements and vocal sounds called tics. It often shows up in early childhood and improves in adulthood." Recent CDC numbers estimate that as many as 1.4 million Americans have Tourette syndrome and that one in every 50 U.S. children have the disorder.

Landon, who just last month went through a breakup with TikToker Charli D'Amelio, is certainly not the first celebrity to open up about their struggles with the disorder, however.

In 2022, both Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi shared that they have Tourette's. For the 22-year-old "What Was I Made For?" singer, her diagnosis came at the age of 11, while Capaldi, 27, only found out at 25.

"I'm very happy to talk about it," Eilish told David Letterman on season 4 of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. "If you film me for long enough, you’re gonna see lots of tics."

Capaldi, meanwhile, told his followers during a September 2022 Instagram Live that in looking back on his interviews over the years, the diagnosis "makes so much sense."

"I wanted to speak about it because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something," he said. "I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?' -- which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it."

