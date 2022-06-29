Atiana De La Hoya is grateful for all the positive vibes heading Travis Barker's way. Amid the 46-year-old rocker's hospitalization for pancreatitis, his stepdaughter took to her Instagram Story to thank fans for their well wishes.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," Atiana wrote. "It is heard, felt and appreciated."

The 23-year-old model is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. Travis was married to Shanna from 2004 to 2008, meaning that the former couple's two biological children -- Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 -- are Atiana's half siblings.

As for Travis, on Tuesday morning, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side as he was rolled on a stretcher after suffering a medical emergency.

The next day, a source told ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”

Another source told ET that Kourtney drove Travis to West Hills Hospital and an ambulance transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Amid Travis' heal scare, the drummer tweeted out a cryptic message that read, "God Save Me." It's unknown why he posted this message, as that is also the title of a song he worked on with Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Landon in New York City on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Alabama asked for prayers on Instagram. Then, on TikTok, the teen posted an image of her holding her father’s hand with a message that read, “Please say a prayer.” She later deleted the pic.

