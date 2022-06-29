Travis Barker's Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya Says Prayers Are 'Heard and Appreciated' Amid Hospitalization
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis | The Download
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Trans
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
Amber Heard ‘Confident’ Her Side Will Come Out as She’s in Talks…
Laura Prepon Opens Up About 'Shame' She Felt After Terminating a…
TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols Begs for Answers After Son Was Kille…
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Covers Up His Tattoos In New Ma…
Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital With Mystery Illness
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Bill Hader Reacts to Anna Kendrick as a Potential Guest Star in …
Dakota Johnson Describes 'Mayhem' Behind the Scenes of '50 Shade…
Elizabeth Olsen Plays Coy About Ring on THAT Finger (Exclusive)
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Already Calls Megan Fox 'Wife' …
Ashlee Simpson Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Evan Ross
Johnny Depp Does Jack Sparrow Impression Outside Courthouse Trial
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox on Sharing the Darker Parts of Fam…
Cameron Mathison Shares Health Update 2 Years After Cancer Battl…
Atiana De La Hoya is grateful for all the positive vibes heading Travis Barker's way. Amid the 46-year-old rocker's hospitalization for pancreatitis, his stepdaughter took to her Instagram Story to thank fans for their well wishes.
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," Atiana wrote. "It is heard, felt and appreciated."
The 23-year-old model is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. Travis was married to Shanna from 2004 to 2008, meaning that the former couple's two biological children -- Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 -- are Atiana's half siblings.
As for Travis, on Tuesday morning, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side as he was rolled on a stretcher after suffering a medical emergency.
The next day, a source told ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”
Another source told ET that Kourtney drove Travis to West Hills Hospital and an ambulance transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Amid Travis' heal scare, the drummer tweeted out a cryptic message that read, "God Save Me." It's unknown why he posted this message, as that is also the title of a song he worked on with Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Landon in New York City on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Alabama asked for prayers on Instagram. Then, on TikTok, the teen posted an image of her holding her father’s hand with a message that read, “Please say a prayer.” She later deleted the pic.
RELATED CONTENT:
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis
Landon Barker Joins MGK Onstage Amid Dad Travis' Hospitalization
Travis Barker Says ‘God Save Me’ Amid Hospitalization
Related Gallery