Shop

Treat Yourself to the Best Amazon Prime Day Candle Deals: Shop NEST, Voluspa, Yankee Candle and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon
NEST

Sure, you may think of Amazon Prime Day as the best time for practical purchases — for finally upgrading your Apple products, making that big furniture investment and restocking your household essentials. But sometimes, we don't want to be practical.

Before Prime Day comes to an end at midnight tonight, treat yourself to the perfect little luxury item that won't break the bank: a really nice candle.

Nothing boosts your mood quite like perfuming your home with notes of ocean air, rose gardens, juicy mango or whatever scents tickle your fancy, and Amazon has so many Prime Day candle deals to shop. The tried-and-true Yankee Candles are on sale starting at just $14 for a large jar, or you can use the sale to purchase a high-end candle from NEST, Voluspa or LAFCO at a discount.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, we've rounded up the best Prime Day candle deals to shop, from snif's cozy sandalwood and amber to Paddywax's elegant orange blossom.

APOTHEKE Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle
APOTHEKE Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle
Amazon
APOTHEKE Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle

The candle equivalent of a refreshing Paloma cocktail, this Apotheke candle features notes of aquatic sea salt and zesty grapefruit.

$44$26
ILLUME Coconut Milk Mango Soy Candle
ILLUME Coconut Milk Mango Soy Candle
Amazon
ILLUME Coconut Milk Mango Soy Candle

Take your senses on a tropical getaway with ILLUME's coconut and mango-scented soy candle.

$32$15
NEST New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle
NEST New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle
Amazon
NEST New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle

Just a whiff of this lush floral and citrus scent from luxury candle brand NEST will lift your mood in an instant.

$46$35
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Marine
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Marine
Amazon
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Marine

Not only does this candle give off a soothing, beachy aroma of bergamot and sea jasmine, but it comes in a hand-blown glass vessel that doubles as decor.

$50$40
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Sunny days feel even brighter with the uplifting scents of lemon and lavender.

$31$15
Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz
Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz
Amazon
Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz

"There's nothing more relaxing than unplugging, unwinding, and going 'Off the Grid' when I light this candle!" one reviewer praised this amber and sandalwood scent. "$44 for a candle may give some folks an initial sticker shock, but this is a classic case of 'you get what you pay for,' meaning this candle is beyond worth it." Thanks to Prime Day, you can skip the sticker shock and save.

$44$35
Voluspa Sparkling Rose Candle
Voluspa Sparkling Rose Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Sparkling Rose Candle

You'll be seeing through rose-colored lenses when you light this stunning floral candle.

$29$24
Skylar Salt Air Candle
Skylar Salt Air Candle
Amazon
Skylar Salt Air Candle

Like the ocean air on a breezy summer day, this candle from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR features notes of Italian bergamot, sea salt, water lily, driftwood and vanilla.

$45$32
Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

At under $15, this best-selling scent from Yankee Candle is a steal.

$31$14
Paddywax Candles La Playa Collection Scented Candle, 9-Ounce, Orange Blossom
Paddywax Candles La Playa Collection Scented Candle, 9-Ounce, Orange Blossom
Amazon
Paddywax Candles La Playa Collection Scented Candle, 9-Ounce, Orange Blossom

Orange blossom and lilac notes give this candle an elegant scent inspired by lush gardens.

$31$23
WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Summer Styles

NuFace's New Mini+ Facial Toning Device Is 34% Off at Amazon Now

UGG Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Now During Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sandals for Summer

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Stylish Summer Dresses

Tidy Up with the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Shark Vacuums

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Pet Essentials: Today's the Last Day to Save

The Best Designer Handbag Deals of Prime Day 2023: Shop Coach and More