Sure, you may think of Amazon Prime Day as the best time for practical purchases — for finally upgrading your Apple products, making that big furniture investment and restocking your household essentials. But sometimes, we don't want to be practical.

Before Prime Day comes to an end at midnight tonight, treat yourself to the perfect little luxury item that won't break the bank: a really nice candle.

Nothing boosts your mood quite like perfuming your home with notes of ocean air, rose gardens, juicy mango or whatever scents tickle your fancy, and Amazon has so many Prime Day candle deals to shop. The tried-and-true Yankee Candles are on sale starting at just $14 for a large jar, or you can use the sale to purchase a high-end candle from NEST, Voluspa or LAFCO at a discount.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, we've rounded up the best Prime Day candle deals to shop, from snif's cozy sandalwood and amber to Paddywax's elegant orange blossom.

Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz Amazon Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz "There's nothing more relaxing than unplugging, unwinding, and going 'Off the Grid' when I light this candle!" one reviewer praised this amber and sandalwood scent. "$44 for a candle may give some folks an initial sticker shock, but this is a classic case of 'you get what you pay for,' meaning this candle is beyond worth it." Thanks to Prime Day, you can skip the sticker shock and save. $44 $35 Shop Now

Skylar Salt Air Candle Amazon Skylar Salt Air Candle Like the ocean air on a breezy summer day, this candle from clean fragrance brand SKYLAR features notes of Italian bergamot, sea salt, water lily, driftwood and vanilla. $45 $32 Shop Now

