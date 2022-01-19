Trevor Noah Returns as Host of Nickelodeon's 'Kid of the Year' Special

Nickelodeon and Time are, once again, shining a light on a group of very special kids.

On Wednesday, Nickelodeon, Time and Time for Kids announced the top 20 finalists for the second annual "Kid of the Year" honor, which will recognize extraordinary young leaders who have made amazing and admirable contributions to their communities across a range of fields, including social justice, science, education and more. Like the first year, the top five honorees from the list will be featured in a TV special hosted by Trevor Noah, with one kid ultimately being recognized as "Kid of the Year" and featured on a cover of Time with a companion story in Time for Kids.

"Every year, I'm amazed at how many inspirational kids are out there changing their communities for the better. From inventors to musicians, environmentalists to motivators, these kids do it all," Noah told ET. "So I'm definitely thrilled to be back hosting Nickelodeon's Kid of the Year special!"

The Kid of the Year TV special -- which will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT -- will feature celebrities from entertainment, sports and pop culture to help surprise the honorees and celebrate their work. Celebrity guests scheduled to make appearances include Jabari Banks, Charli D’Amelio, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Scarlett Johansson, Zach King, Let It Happen, Charles Melton, 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao and Meghan Trainor.

