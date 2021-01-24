Trey Songz has been arrested. The Back Home rapper was taken into custody on Sunday after he was recorded getting into an altercation with a police officer at the AFC Championship Game, TMZ reports.

During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Songz -- whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson -- was filmed getting into a physical altercation with a police officer.

The outlet reports that witnesses claim Songz was being heckled by others in the stands, and asked them to be quiet. The witnesses claim a police officer allegedly got physical with the rapper without provocation and that the alleged altercation was self-defense on Songz' part.

TMZ reports that Songz was arrested and accused of trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

ET has reached out to Songz' reps for comment.

In the video, published by the outlet, a man who is alleged to be Songz can be seen punching the officer in the head and tries to get him into a headlock before getting detained.

ET will continue to cover this story as it develops.

