Megan Thee Stallion is single, but that doesn't mean she's looking to mingle.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 24-year-old rapper on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, where she opened up about her love life following rumors she was dating Trey Songz and Tristan Thompson.

"Right now I'm really not looking for a man," she said. "But if I was, it would be somebody who is super funny and he has to be tall."

Megan, who shut down rumors she was dating Thompson and Songz last week, couldn't be prouder of the incredible year she's had so far.

"I did what I had to do. We had a hot girl year and we're still dragging it out," she shared, before teasing her upcoming collaboration with Lizzo.

"We're already working on some stuff, so I can't wait for it to come out next year," Meghan said. "Texas, we're really putting on for Houston right now."

As for her AMAs look, the performer revealed she was going for a "Jessica Rabbit vibe" on the red carpet. "She's, like, one of my favorite cartoon characters," she explained.

