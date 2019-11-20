Megan Thee Stallion isn't putting up with "made up" gossip.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to shut down speculation that she and Tristan Thompson are hooking up.

The rumor apparently came to Megan's attention on Wednesday after she attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game on Monday. Soon after, rumors began circulating online that Thompson had invited her to the game against the New York Knicks, and that they were dating.

On Wednesday evening, Thompson got the night off when the Cavs went up against the Miami Heat, and a Twitter user wrote, "@theestallion must've wore that boy out!"

This was evidently not the case, as the artist noticed the mention and shotback a strongly worded response.

"What In the f**k are you talking about," she tweeted. "I wish y’all would stop making sh*t up I don’t even know that n***a."

A fan responded to her tweet with a link to an article written by BlackSportsOnline, which was citing SportsGossip, and Megan claimed the entire thing was a complete fabrication.

"Lol they literally made up a whole LIE," she tweeted. "I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej."

Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej https://t.co/CWK9wakt0s — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 20, 2019

Megan later added, seemingly in reference to the romance rumors, "If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine ...SIMPLE."

If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine ...SIMPLE — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 20, 2019

