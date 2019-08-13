Jordyn Woods has a new pal to pose with on Instagram.

On Monday, the 21-year-old model and Megan Thee Stallion shared some sexy pics with their social media followers of their hang session. "Real hot girl s**t💋," Woods captioned a series of pics of her and the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper posing in skintight mini-dresses.

From the looks of their posts, these two might be working together. On Thee Stallion's Instagram Story, the two are seen in the back of a convertible dancing in matching outfits, while en route to a location in Compton, California.

Meanwhile, on Woods' Story, Thee Stallion is seen curling the former Life of Kylie star's hair.

Woods isn't the only famous face in Thee Stallion's squad! While at Beautycon 2019 in Los Angeles this past weekend, the rapper revealed to ET's Kristen Gill that she and Lizzo are teaming up.

"Lizzo is my girl, and we're both from Texas. I love Lizzo," she shared, referring to a number of Instagram pics of the two artists.

Here's more of the rapper who's made "Hot Girl Summer" the ultimate mood:

