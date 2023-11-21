YouTube star Trisha Paytas is pregnant with baby No. 2.

On Tuesday, the content creator, 35, announced that she and her husband, Moses Hacmon, will soon have two under two in a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram.

"🍂Thankful🍂," Paytas wrote in a post. "Baby #2 coming May 2024."

The couple is already parents to daughter Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, 1, who was born in September 2022.

In the photos, the proud parents pose with their daughter -- seen wearing a "big sister" shirt -- while holding up a series of sonogram pics.

In one pic, Paytas cradles a small bump while her husband holds Malibu Barbie in his arms. Another shows the 1-year-old newly minted "big sister" holding her mother's sonogram photos.

Paytas -- who became a major name in the internet space on YouTube and other social platforms -- received hundreds of comments underneath her post announcing her pregnancy, including dozens from some of her famous friends.

"BROOKE AND I ARE SCREAMING CRYING RN," wrote fellow content creator Tana Mongeau.

"OMGGGG!!!! Yessss GO TRISH!!!!" responded Julia Fox.

In May, Paytas took ET on a tour of her home and confirmed that she and her husband were so over the moon with their young daughter, they were in the process of trying for a second child.

"[Life] has changed so much, for the better, I feel like," Paytas shared. "There's still the funness, and I still can cosplay and do crazy things, but it's just better now, 'cause I have a little partner and it's just so fun."

Paytas and Hacmon tied the knot back in 2021.

"Nothing else matters once you have a kid," Paytas said with a smile. "It's like, that's all that matters and nothing else matters, so, like, I'm oblivious to everything in the world. It's great!"

