Trisha Paytas is head over heels in love with her baby girl! In fact, she's enjoying motherhood so much, she's already hoping to expand her family.

The 35-year-old YouTube star recently welcomed ET's Denny Directo into her home for a fun tour, and showed off all her bedazzled collections, her gorgeous meditation room and her bright pink Barbie-inspired nursey -- aptly decorated for her 8-month-old daughter, Malibu Barbie.

"[Life] has changed so much, for the better, I feel like," shared Paytas, while reflecting on how she's enjoyed motherhood since she and husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their little girl back in September. "There's still the funness, and I still can cosplay and do crazy things, but it's just better now, 'cause I have a little partner and it's just so fun."

"Nothing else matters once you have a kid," Paytas said with a smile. "It's like, that's all that matters and nothing else matters, so, like, I'm oblivious to everything in the world. It's great!"

Paytas and Hacmon -- who tied the knot back in 2021 -- decided on the name Malibu Barbie and embraced it, despite occasional criticism from some online. Now, Paytas said that her daughter has really grown into the persona.

"She's like a little girl, so I just get to dress her up! Like, I was excited to have a boy or a girl, but now that she's a girl I just, like, dress her like a mini-me. She's so much fun... she's very Malibu Barbie."

Paytas, who identifies as non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, announced her pregnancy in February, Instagramming pictures of her sonogram, as well as a picture of multiple positive pregnancy tests, sharing that it was "love at first beat."

She then shared heartwarming snapshots of her newborn baby girl to Instagram on Sept. 15, writing, "She has arrived."

The new mom -- who made a name for herself as a YouTube personality back in 2009 and became one of the most famous celebs on the platform -- explained that there have been a lot of challenges presented by being a mom that she never realized before welcoming her daughter.

"I don't think anyone fully prepares you to be a mom, or a parent, and I just all of it is both easier and harder than I thought," she shared. "On one hand, you know, changing diapers, all that stuff, it's very easy. And then, on the other hand, it's a lot more difficult. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to entertain this person and what does she like to do? She likes to look at her hands, she likes to look at [toys] and you're just, like, you're figuring it all out. So it's easier and harder than I thought. But it's so perfect."

"I never thought this would ever happen for me, marriage and a baby," Paytas added with a contented smile.

In fact, she's so enamored with motherhood that Paytas and Hacmon are already working toward expanding their family.

"Oh, we're trying! We are trying, yes," she said. "We hope soon."

"We would love to either have another little Skipper or Ken," she added with a laugh, referring to the name of the fictional Barbie's sister, Skipper, and Barbie's beau, Ken, in the Mattel Barbie universe. "[We could] have a little Barbie family."

Paytas clarified, however, that when they do have another child, they might not actually stick with naming them after Barbie characters. However, the name will "definitely [be related to] pop culture. We have a couple in our heads already."

Fans can follow Paytas' parenting journey on her YouTube channels -- @blndsundoll4mj as well as @TrishaPaytasASMR.

