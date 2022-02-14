News

Trisha Paytas Pregnant With First Child

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Trisha Paytas is pregnant and expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon! The 33-year-old YouTube star shared the happy news on Valentine's Day.

Paytas, who identifies as non-binary and uses they pronouns, Instagrammed pictures of their sonogram, as well as a picture of their multiple positive pregnancy tests on Monday. One photo included a picture with Hacmon, the two beaming while happily holding up their sonogram. 

"Love at first ❤️ beat #happyvalentinesday," they wrote.

Hacmon also shared the pregnancy news on his Instagram.

"Mom and Dad 💕 best #valentine gift ever!," he wrote.

Paytas and Hacmon got married in 2021 and had another New Year's wedding in Hawaii. 

"When real life is better than your dreams 🤩💕🙏🏼 marriage really is bliss 👰🏼‍♀️💍💒 more than I could ever possibly wish for how did I get so lucky???" Paytas wrote in December about tying the knot. "@moses_hacmon thank you for completing me, I feel like life has just begun ❤️❤️❤️."

