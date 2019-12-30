Trisha Paytas is showing off a new man, and the internet is going absolutely wild!

The YouTube star put fans in a frenzy over the weekend when she shared a photo of herself cuddled up close to Jon Hill, the ex-husband of fellow YouTuber Jaclyn Hill.

"Can't wait to get pregnant tonight @jonhill822," she captioned it. "I F**KING LOVE UUUUUUUUU."

But the lovey-dovey posts didn't stop there. Trisha also shared PDA-filled content to her Instagram Stories, including steamy videos of her and Jon passionately making out.

Shortly after Trisha went public with her new romance, a seemingly unbothered Jaclyn took to social media, choosing to ignore the footage. Instead, she tweeted about her upcoming plans for New Year's Eve and posted videos of herself making mac and cheese in the microwave to her Instagram Stories.

"My friend just gave me her corn dip recipe & I'm so excited to make it for New Year's Eve!!" she wrote. "It's so simple but soooooo amazing!!"

"The internet is going nuts over jon hill and trisha paytas making out on instagram, meanwhile jaclyn hill is minding her business tweeting about a corn dip recipe," one fan following the drama replied. "God bless this woman."

Beauty guru Nikita Dragon then chimed in with a similar tweet, which read, "The level of unbothered energy I want all 2020."

All of this comes after Jaclyn announced via Instagram in May 2018 that she and Jon had decided to divorce after nearly nine years of marriage.

"Although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it's what is best for both of us," she wrote at the time. "I will always have love for him, and I am so grateful for all the good times we shared together. My heart is broken by this, but I still believe in love and believe everyone has a chance for a happy ending."

Back in October, ET exclusively unveiled a sneak peek look at Trisha's appearance on The Doctors, in which she opened up about her identity. The episode came shortly after the vlogger received backlash for declaring she's "1,000 percent" transgender, while still "1,000 percent" identifying with her "natural-born gender."

"I don't like labels," she said in the clip. "For me, saying I'm transgender was just a thing to say because it's what people want to label me as -- a female, who's a male."

"I've always wanted a penis," she clarified. "I always have because it just makes dating easier. I've dated gay men and this is what offended people in my video is when I date gay men, a lot of gay men think I'm not man enough because I don't have a penis."

Hear more in the video below.

