Jaclyn Hill Reveals New Holiday Collection for Beauty Brand Relaunch

By Amy Lee‍
Jaclyn Hill has revealed that the first collection for the relaunch of her beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, will be a holiday line. 

The YouTube star unveiled the new products -- all in the highlighter category -- on the brand's Instagram account on Thursday. The post features a video of Hill looking like a glowing goddess alongside four models, rocking her makeup products on their faces and bodies. At the end there's a sneak peek of the products, which will be released on Nov. 26.

The line features the Mood Light Luminous Powder in five shades, four-shade Accent Light Highlighter Palette in the Flash and the Flare, Beaming Light Loose Highlighter in five shades, along with makeup brushes: Mood Light Powder Brush, Accent Light Highlighter Brush and Beaming Light Highlighter Brush. 

Hill also describes each product in detail in a new YouTube video, posted on her channel.

On Monday, Hill shared a post revealing the new "J" logo for Jaclyn Cosmetics on the brand's Instagram account with the caption, "The future is bright. ✨ 11/26/19 #Jaclyn," hinting the relaunch will drop later this month. You can also sign up for exclusive updates on the brand's website. 

The relaunch comes after Jaclyn Cosmetics' initial launch in May, which quickly came under fire for the questionable quality of the lipsticks

In August, the brand announced it will "take a moment to rebuild." 

Hill recently brought humor to the controversy she's faced this year in a Halloween costume dress emblazoned with the word, "Cancelled." 

See her outfit in the video, ahead: 

