It's an emotional time for Tati Westbrook.

The 37-year-old vlogger is struggling with her decision to step back from YouTube as her makeup career expands and moves forward.

With the launch of Tati Beauty on Oct. 25 and the subsequent selling out of the Tati Beauty Textured Neutrals Vol 1 palette, Westbrook is scaling back her YouTube presence, which was a difficult decision for the online star.

"I'm not going to be someone that just stops YouTube. Like, this is where it started and I literally get really messed up and emotional and the tears find their way if I think about that last video," she tells ET, before bursting into tears. "Oh my gosh, I'll cry right now... why am I crying?"

Westbrook goes on to explain why she won't ever leave the platform entirely.

"It's hard work sometimes to continue to put out content and to do it well," she explains. "Even on the challenging days, I have to remember where I started and that was like some type of spiritual contract that I have with myself throughout this is that I will never turn my back on my audience. They gave me this, you know?"

Despite describing her success as "not normal," Westbrook adds, "I knew the success would come because I really believed in what I was doing and that's what really allowed me to push forward. I think that's been such an important lesson for me because I feel in a way that so long as I keep going, that is what's going to matter."

As for all of the drama -- rumored and factual -- going on with YouTubers and their competing makeup lines, Westbrook wants to get back to focusing on what's important.

"Let's just get back to what this is about. We all love makeup, let's focus on that, because this just kind of blew up into this crazy like, 'I'm better!' 'No, I'm better!' 'No, look at me, no, look at my numbers!'" She says. "'It's like, 'Ehh, it's not what it's about,' so I feel like people are just tuning in more with what it really should be and it feels really good."

Westbrook thinks that YouTube improves makeup thanks to the feedback from fans.

"Products are way better! Everybody knows that if they make a crappy product, someone is going to slaughter it," she says. "It's just, everything has to be up here now and I think that is so great."

Westbrook says the Textured Neutrals Vol. 2 palette will be out in 2020, but teases that her next product will be out by Black Friday.

"This one is a game-changer," she teases. "This one is going to be the thing that is so different, changes it all, and really helps everybody's beauty routine."

