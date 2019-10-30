Why Fans Think Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star Are Feuding

Are Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook officially feuding?

Beauty fans seem to think so after some picked up on the fact that Star recently unfollowed Westbrook on social media. As of Wednesday, Westbrook is still following Star on Instagram.

It's unclear what may have caused this alleged rift, but fans are arguing that it's over their beauty businesses and new collections dropping exactly a week apart. Star debuted Jeffree Star Cosmetics in 2014, while Westbrook just launched Tati Beauty last Friday. Additionally, Star is set to drop The Conspiracy Collection on Nov. 1, a collaboration with Shane Dawson.

"Have we noticed that Jeffree didn't say anything about Tati's makeup line or a congrats today and Tati hasn't said anything about their collab," one concerned fan wrote on Twitter. "I thought they were cool but maybe really are taking a step back from one another idk. I hope they both still love each other."

Another fan chimed in, tweeting, "It makes me sad Tati has always supported Jeffree Star giving him praise. Now it's her time to shine and he unfollows her and doesn't congratulate her."

"I just hope there is no actual tea between Tati and Jeffree due to these launches being so close," a third fan argued. "It would be sad and there has been enough drama already."

See more reactions, theories and observations below:

I need opinion. What do y’all think of Jeffree not talking about Tati’s palette? — katherine (@_cerdafiedglam_) October 26, 2019

Ugh I wanna preorder the Tati Beauty Textured Neutrals palette but I’m also gonna buy the Shane x Jeffree Star collab palette this Friday 😭 I’m too broke for these new releases 😫 — Paola (@paolaa_sanchezz) October 30, 2019

Why isn't anyone talking about @Jeffreestar blocking people why buys Tati's palette?? I was a real hard core fan, I have all his products...I work extra just to support him...and he blocked me (and others) right after posting about buying Tati's palette #jeffree#jeffreestar — 🦋Kimberly Gets Crafty🦋 (@KimGetsCrafty) October 26, 2019

Jeffree star blocks anyone who talks about Tati LOL#joinedtheclubpic.twitter.com/ZRxwH4Mfsn — emilie (@_lunachild) October 26, 2019

It’s probably awkward footage considering Tati and Jeffree aren’t friends anymore. I feel like it would be in bad taste for them to put it out — daniella (@pixietonic) October 30, 2019

As fans of the successful beauty gurus may recall, Star previously took Westbook's side when drama went down between her and fellow beauty vlogger James Charles in May. In case you missed it, Charles became embroiled in a war of words over the web with Westbrook (his former mentor) after she accused him of inappropriate behavior and spreading unflattering lies about her. At the time, Charles posted an eight-minute apology video to Westbrook.

Following Westbrook's explosive video, Star took to Twitter and claimed that her accusations against Charles were "100% true."

"There is a reason that Nathan [Schwandt] banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again," Star wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "There's a reason why I haven't seen him since [Westbrook's] birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true."

It appears, however, that Westbrook and Star may have had a falling out since then. Hear more in the video below.

