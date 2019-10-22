After receiving backlash for declaring she’s "1,000 percent" transgender, while still "1,000 percent" identifying with her "natural-born gender," Trisha Paytas is opening up about her identity.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at the 31-year-old v-logger’s upcoming appearance on The Doctors, she explains how she doesn’t like labels and believes physically transitioning into a male would make her love life better.

“I don’t like labels,” she says in the preview of the episode. “For me, saying I’m transgender was just a thing to say because it’s what people want to label me as -- a female, who’s a male.”

When asked whether she had thought about physically transitioning into a male, Paytas, 31, said, "I haven't," but then added that she has always wanted male body parts.

"I’ve always wanted a penis,” she said. “I always have because it just makes dating easier. I’ve dated gay men and this is what offended people in my video is when I date gay men, a lot of gay men think I’m not man enough because I don’t have a penis.”

Paytas then broke down in tears after being told that feeling like a male, despite being labelled female at birth, validated her identifying as transgender -- even if she never undergoes gender reassignment surgery.

"I wasn't going to cry," she said wiping away tears. "You're just the first person out of LGBTQ that I don't know on a personal level, that's accepted me. It means a lot because so many people think I'm faking this and it's just so hard."

In a video posted on YouTube earlier in October, the YouTube star discussed how she identities better with males.

"People always think there's something wrong with me because I don't have that many girlfriends, but I do love girls -- I love their sensitivity and all the stuff like that," she said. "But that's why I identify more as a gay man because I like guys but I also identify as a guy."

Paytas also described herself as "a transgender female to male, but also, like, a drag queen."

Many in the YouTube and transgender communities were upset by the post.

“Using gender identity as click bait is a privileged act of violence," drag queen Vicky Vox replied. "I’m not gonna stand for it. I don’t care what it’s actually about. The headline and photo used cannot be serious. Trans people are murdered for quietly trying to live their life. Big NOPE."

Paytas responded to criticism in a video posted the next day, saying, "I'm overwhelmed by the amount of backlash. This is something that I have just felt since I was five, six, seven. As a child I hated my breasts. I hated my vagina. I hated going into the female bathroom. I hated being classified as female. I hated being told to play with Barbies and stuff like that."

The drama comes amid a difficult few months for the social media influencer, who opened up to ET about her split from fellow vlogger Jason Nash in June.

"He is like someone who actually claimed me as a girlfriend. I feel like all my other boyfriends, like, didn't, and so like this one was hard," she shared. "Because I feel like genuinely, day in and day out, like we were 24-hours a day for like 365 days. Like never apart, so it's hard. That's like a drug."

