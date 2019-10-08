YouTube Stars React to Trisha Paytas' Controversial 'Coming Out' Video

Trisha Paytas is drawing ire from the YouTube community for her latest video.

In a video released on Monday, the 31-year-old vlogger said she's "1,000 percent" transgender, though she still "1,000 percent" identifies with her "natural-born gender," which is female.

"I identify with men better. People always think there's something wrong with me because I don't have that many girlfriends, but I do love girls -- I love their sensitivity and all the stuff like that," she said in the 15-minute clip. "But that's why I identify more as a gay man because I like guys but I also identify as a guy."

Paytas, who said that people "can be a guy some days and be a girl some days," went on to describe herself as "a transgender female to male, but also, like, a drag queen."

"I don't like to be center of attention, except for when I want to be the center of attention," she said. "Think of, like, a drag queen: They do their full glam and everything, but in their day to day they're not, they're very low-key, whatever."

Additionally, Paytas, who said she's "always been attracted to gay guys" and noted that "the whole transgender community has always attracted me," said that she's always "had penis envy."

"This sounds so crazy to say out loud, but, like, I've always thought my life would be so much easier if I had that part," she said. "If I asserted myself, I wouldn't be a bitch, I'd be, like, a man,"

After the video -- which, at the time of publication, has 12,000 thumbs up and 54,000 thumbs down on YouTube -- went live, YouTubers took to Twitter to share their reaction to it.

Paytas' friend Gigi Gorgeous posted a six minute-long response video, admitting she was "shocked... a little bit offended... a lot confused... [and] just flabbergasted" by Paytas' video, before speaking to her on the phone.

"First and foremost, it is so hard to come out and say that you are something that is not 'normal' or not 'traditional,' and I respect that courage," Gorgeous, who is transgender, said. "... On the phone with Trisha, the transgender label was confirmed and I found out that the video was not clickbait, it was not shock value, that Trisha is transgender. And I heard that on the phone, talking to Trisha."

Though Gorgeous said she "disagreed with a few things in the video" and noted that coming out as transgender "should not be taken lightly," she encouraged her followers to spread love, not hate.

"I firmly believe that when someone tells you who they are, what their label is, how they want to be identified, you have to believe that person," she said. "... Please do not spread hate and direct hate toward ignorance. We need to educate the ignorant because there is already enough hate and ignorance... Everyone's journey is different and no one has the right to make you feel invalidated."

Meanwhile, Stef Sanjati, another transgender YouTuber, tweeted that Paytas' video "would be more funny if girls weren't being killed for disclosing this fact."

In response, Paytas said that the video wasn't "meant to be funny," adding, "Because I don’t look like a traditional male on the outside, I’m a joke? Men can wear dresses, heels and makeup u know. Close minded and ignorant."

It’s not meant to be funny. Because I don’t look like a traditional male on the outside , I’m a joke ? Men can wear dresses , heels and makeup u know. Close minded and ignorant — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) October 7, 2019

"Report this tweet. Using gender identity as click bait is a privileged act of violence," Vicky Vox, a drag queen, tweeted in response to Paytas' video. "I’m not gonna stand for it. I don’t care what it’s actually about. The headline and photo used cannot be serious. Trans people are murdered for quietly trying to live their life. Big NOPE"

"You don’t know me, my journey, my struggle, my transition," Paytas replied. "I’ve been with a gender identity therapy specialist for the past 6 months cause I hated who I was since I was 3. Think before you tweet , THIS is more harmful than me sharing my story."

Vox and Paytas' Twitter exchange continued with Vox claiming that Paytas released her video in an effort to "sell clicks and tickets," adding, "I pray for the most benevolent outcome for your journey."

"Ur disgusting trash. So harmful," Paytas replied. "Because I don’t look like a traditional male, I’m a joke ? I pray no one judges you the way you are me. I’ve been hospitalized there times this year; you do not know my struggle. You’re a pig and should be deleted off Twitter."

You don’t know me, my journey , my struggle, my transition. I’ve been with a gender identity therapy specialist for the past 6 months cause I hated who I was since I was 3. Think before you tweet , THIS is more harmful than me sharing my story. — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) October 7, 2019

Ur disgusting trash. So harmful. Because I don’t look like a traditional male , I’m a joke ? I pray no one judges you the way you are me. I’ve been hospitalized there times this year ; you do not know my struggle. You’re a pig and should be deleted off Twitter — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) October 8, 2019

Keep reading for more reactions.

Trisha, what we aren't going to do is disrespect an already marginalized group of people just so you can be shocking on youtube and get some view$. — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) October 7, 2019

every month y’all “cancel” trisha paytas — afro archangel jay (@JAYVERSACE) October 7, 2019

trisha paytas when she decided to disrespect the entire LGBTQ community for clout because she wasn’t getting enough attention pic.twitter.com/DuTNqwiMYI — spooky g 🕸🦇👻 (@grantlandis) October 7, 2019

Don’t tell him what he is or isn’t.

We’re all on a path of discovery that involved a lot of trial and error for some more than others.



You trying to tell someone what they’re not is way more destructive to the lgbtq+ community than someone trying to find their way. — Ada Vox (@AdaVox) October 8, 2019

You are a fucking clown 🤡🤡🤡 learn from this and go away for like a long ass time. Fuckin messy and attention addicted. pic.twitter.com/ZttnGqueSm — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) October 8, 2019

This is a SHAME!

Can’t believe that #TrishaPaytas would put this video out.

(Hmm can’t tag for some reason?)

It’s a mockery and a JOKE

If you ARE FTM, go to therapy and seek some guidance on a mentally healthy transition.

Don’t make this CRAP and call it ‘Coming Out’#SeeYaLaterThttps://t.co/RmlSV3tXsv — Aydian Dowling (@AydianDowling) October 7, 2019

