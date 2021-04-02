Fans think Tristan Thompson might be trying to tell us something with his comment on Khloe Kardashian's giant diamond ring Instagram pic.

The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her new pointy rainbow manicure and flashed a massive teardrop-shaped diamond ring on that finger in the process.

Khloe captioned the post with several different colored hearts. Though she shared the shot on April Fool's Day, Khloe's rocked the same ring in multiple recent Instagram posts, sparking lots of engagement rumors.

Her NBA star beau, Tristan, didn't quiet the rumor mill by commenting on the most recent post, writing, "👀👀😍😍💎💎."

The comment sparked lots of fan reactions, many of whom assumed that the post confirmed a potential engagement.

"@realtristan13 🙌🙌🙌💎💜💛🧡💚💙 yes! You did it man! Congrats to both 💕," one commenter wrote.

"@realtristan13 congrats you two ❤️ take good care of our fave khloes heart. Shes too pure and amazing ❤," another added.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have officially confirmed an engagement despite the impressive bling. Khloe's momager, Kris Jenner, sidestepped a question about a potential engagement for her daughter during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"That's a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring!" Kris said last month. "You should ask Khloe that."

