'True Detective: Night Country': Watch Jodie Foster Tackle a Chilling Mystery in First Teaser
FLASHBACK: Jodie Foster Gets Candid About Her 'Brush With Death'…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About Teenage Suicide Attempt and …
Ariana Grande Gets Real About Body Shaming 'Concerns' Following …
Blac Chyna on What She's Shared With Her Kids About Her Plastic …
The BoykinZ Open Up About Shania Twain Asking Them to Perform Wi…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Packs Her Bags to Leave Mahmoud After In…
What Will Smith Was Doing During 2023 Oscars, One Year After Chr…
Russell Wilson and Ciara Sing With Inmates Inside Maximum Securi…
Meagan Good and Adam Brody React to Fighting Helen Mirren and Lu…
'Wild Things' Turns 25: Denise Richards and Neve Campbell Joke A…
‘Seeking Brother Husband’: Kenya on Meet-Cute With Tiger While M…
Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency and New Divorce-Ins…
Katy Perry Demonstrates Her Bizarre Hidden Talent
Marlon Wayans Crashes Chris Tucker’s Interview and Teases Him at…
Nick Cannon Addresses Claims He Gives His Children's Mothers a '…
Kane Brown Reacts to Having First No. 1 Song From a Married Coup…
Keanu Reeves Makes Rare Comments About Home Life With Girlfriend…
How WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Overcome Career Jealousy …
Why Judy Blume Wanted to Adapt 'Are You There God? It's Me, Marg…
"Some people come to Alaska to escape, get away from something. Some come here looking for something. Sometimes they find it."
That's the ominous way Jodie Foster opens the new teaser for True Detective: Night Country, the latest installment in the HBO crime anthology franchise.
In the upcoming series, which premieres on HBO and Max later this year, Foster stars as Detective Liz Danvers, who pairs up with Detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) -- with whom she clearly has a fraught history -- to investigate the mysterious case of six men who disappeared into the icy, dark Alaskan wilderness, leaving only their frozen boots behind.
"It's crazy, the sh*t we survive," a voice promises in the clip. Watch the full teaser below.
Mexican filmmaker Issa López serves as writer, director and executive producer on the upcoming series, with Foster also executive producing.
The upcoming season is described as such: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."
The show also stars John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw.
True Detective: Night Country debuts later this year on HBO and Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in 'True Detective' Season 4 First Look
Jodie Foster to Star in 'True Detective' Season 4
Stephen Dorff on His 'True Detective' Co-Star Mahershala Ali Taking on 'Blade' (Exclusive)