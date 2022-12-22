True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season.

In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.

"I'm working on this case," Foster's character can be heard saying in a gripping scene. Foster also mentions "those men disappeared 48 hours ago" as she walks into a room with guns drawn and trained on a suspect. But despite an apparent suspect on his knees with hands behind his head, Foster appears distracted by something else in the room.

It's also clear from the short clip that Foster will not only have her hands full with a mysterious case, she'll also have to battle harsh weather elements.

Mexican filmmaker Issa López is set to write, direct and executive produce. Foster will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

The upcoming season is described as such: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

The rest of the cast includes Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw.

