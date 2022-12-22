Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4
FLASHBACK: Jodie Foster Gets Candid About Her 'Brush With Death'…
Jodie Sweetin on Why It’s Important to Be an ‘Outspoken Ally’ to…
Candace Cameron Bure Unfollows Jodie Sweetin After 'Traditional …
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
Allison Holker Praised Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as 'Most Inspiring …
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40: Stars React | ET's The Download
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Stephen ‘tWtich’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out About His …
Celebrity In Memoriam 2022: Remembering Stars We Lost
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Share Why Playing ‘George a…
Valerie Bertinelli Announces She's Officially 'Happily Divorced'…
The Biggest Celebrity Confessions of 2022 | ET's The Download
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Must-See Moments From the Season 8…
Irene Cara Remembered: Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen and More Pay T…
Inside the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé and More Win Big
Why Alicia Keys Wanted to Release Her First-Ever Holiday Album (…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Cries Over Fear She Won't See Kids Again A…
Shay Mitchell Reveals She Filmed ‘Something From Tiffany's’ Whil…
Why Katherine Heigl Teared Up Over Love of Her Daughter on 'The …
True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season.
In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
"I'm working on this case," Foster's character can be heard saying in a gripping scene. Foster also mentions "those men disappeared 48 hours ago" as she walks into a room with guns drawn and trained on a suspect. But despite an apparent suspect on his knees with hands behind his head, Foster appears distracted by something else in the room.
It's also clear from the short clip that Foster will not only have her hands full with a mysterious case, she'll also have to battle harsh weather elements.
Mexican filmmaker Issa López is set to write, direct and executive produce. Foster will also serve as an executive producer on the series.
The upcoming season is described as such: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."
The rest of the cast includes Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jodie Foster to Star in 'True Detective' Season 4
Aaron Rodgers Sent Jodie Foster a Video After Her Golden Globes Speech
Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas
Related Gallery