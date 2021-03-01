Jodie Foster got some love from Aaron Rodgers after her shout out to him at the 2021 Golden Globes.

During Sunday night's show, Foster took home the award for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in The Mauritanian. While giving her acceptance speech, Foster thanked the Green Bay Packers quarterback, a nod to his own thanks of her when he accepted the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award last month.

"I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he's going to get me back," the 58-year-old actress told reporters in the Golden Globes' virtual press room. "So I'm looking forward to this. We'll see who wins."

At the time of Rodgers' speech, fans speculated that Foster, a longtime Green Bay Packers fan, may have set the athlete up with her Mauritanian co-star, Shailene Woodley, to whom he's now engaged. Foster shot down that theory, though, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

"He just knows I'm his biggest fan," Foster said of why Rodgers gave her a shout-out in his speech.

In the Globes' press room, Foster reiterated the fact that she has "never met" Rodgers and did not set him and Woodley up.

"I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that. So, of course, Shailene is very aware of my enthusiasm for the team," she said, before quipping, "I decided that not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am MVP. I am competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers."

Foster was as thrilled about her Golden Globes experience as she was about Woodley and Rodgers' relationship.

"This is the best Globes ever, to be able to be home," Foster told ET's Kevin Frazier in the press room. "Also it just felt very real. It didn't feel like it was filled with so much artifice. I think people were kind of thrilled by the newness and the sort of live theater of it all. It was really special."

Here’s the complete list of Golden Globes winners, plus all the Golden Globes best moments. And stay right here at ETonline.com all awards season long for updates on the GRAMMYs, Oscars and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes 2021: Tracy Morgan’s Flub, Technical Difficulties, Jane Fonda and More Can’t-Miss Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas

Why Aaron Rodgers Gave Jodie Foster a Shout-Out in His Speech

Why Fans Think Jodie Foster Set Up Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

Related Gallery