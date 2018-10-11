'True Detective' Season 3 Sets Premiere Date

Season three of True Detective officially has a premiere date!

On Thursday, HBO announced that the anthology series will return on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. According to the network, the season will tell "the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

Mahershala Ali will take on the role of Wayne Hays, a police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff and Mamie Gummer are also set to star.

In addition to the premiere date, HBO also shared the first pics for the upcoming season. In the shots, the characters are seen in a school, walking through a field and teaming up in an interrogation room.

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

ET caught up with Ejogo back in December, and the actress gushed about getting cast in the series.

"To come onto a show that came out guns blazing in the first season, where people put True Detective in their top five shows of all time, and try to live up to the expectations of a fanbase that already exists is quite the challenge," she said at the time. "... Everyone’s coming in with the same level of enthusiasm that I think the audience has who is already out there."

She continued, "I’m personally excited to explore what that world [the Ozarks] was like in the time period that we’ll be exploring. It’s always such a privilege as an actor when you get to encounter an entirely new environment, and you have to explore and research it to be able to inhabit it and to be able to convey it. That appealed to me, trying to find a way to authentically convey a moment in time that has passed all of us and probably doesn’t exist there now. It’s going to be an interesting challenge to recreate that."

RELATED CONTENT:

Mahershala Ali Brings Quiet Intensity to Chilling First 'True Detective' Season 3 Trailer

'True Detective': Mamie Gummer Joins Season 3 Cast

'True Detective' Adds Stephen Dorff to Season 3 Cast

Related Gallery