Tucker Carlson is firing back after he was let go from Fox News earlier this week.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Carlson officially broke his silence for the first time since the surprising ouster and dropped clues about where his career could be headed next.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson began, adding that "the other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who's participated."

Carlson continued to touch on the "undeniably big topics" that "will define our future" but "get virtually no discussion at all," such as civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power and natural resources. The 53-year-old TV personality claimed that "legitimate debate" on those subjects "are not permitted in America media," alleging that both major United States political parties and their donors have colluded to "shut down any conversations about it" outside of what they have deemed to be in their own self-interest.

"This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, so it won't," he said. "When honest people say what's true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe. True things prevail."

Then, Carlson hinted at his own potential move to a new platform.

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things?" he mused. "There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Carlson's remarks come after he was spotted on Tuesday night by a reporter with the Daily Mail, riding in a golf cart on his way out to dinner with his wife of 32 years, Susan. The outlet reported that Carlson stopped for a brief chat with the reporter not far from his home in Boca Grande, Florida, a compound situated in an exclusive enclave of Florida's Gasparilla Island.

"Retirement is going great," Carlson chuckled. "I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years."

As ET previously reported, Carlson was fired on Monday from Fox News -- the same day that Don Lemonwas let go from CNN. Many have suspected that Carlson's ouster was connected to the Dominion lawsuit.

According to CBS News, Fox recently agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle the defamation case Dominion brought against them for claiming on-air that they helped rig the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with ET, former CNN anchor Brian Stelter suggested that Fox News didn't fire Carlson as a result of the settlement, but rather because of messages that came to light amid the case.

"Some of the emails and text messages from Tucker Carlson that came out before the trial were really embarrassing, but... there were a lot of messages still being redacted for public view and I believe there's material in those private messages that was incredibly ugly," he explained. "It gave Fox a reason to remove Carlson."

The network's other reason for axing Carlson could've been due to his popularity, Stelter speculated.

"Tucker Carlson actually became bigger than Fox News, which is something Fox never likes to see happen," he said, "so in some ways they cut him back down to size today."

Carlson had been at the helm of Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016, and had been a fixture at the network since joining as a contributor in 2009. The provocative firebrand's exit came as a shock to everyone at the network, including him.

"Colleagues of Tucker are shocked and many found out about the news like the rest of the world, on Twitter," a source told ET. "Tucker made no indication he was leaving to anyone and on Friday told everyone he’d see them Monday for a new show. People at Fox News are looking for answers as to what happened and are waiting to hear."

Carlson's former Fox News colleague, Megyn Kelly, shared her thoughts about the shakeup on her podcast.

"This is a terrible move by Fox, and it's a great thing for Tucker Carlson," she said. "I don't know what drove Fox News to make this decision, and it was clearly Fox News' decision because they're not letting him say goodbye. That's my supposition. That's not inside knowledge."

Kelly went on to theorize that Carlson may go "independent" with his own podcast or digital show next. "A lot of people think he's going to run for office. I don't think so," she mused. "I just don't think so. Tucker's got way more influence sitting behind a microphone than he does standing on a debate stage."

Up Next

