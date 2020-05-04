Bestselling author Stephenie Meyer is giving Twilight fans something to celebrate 15 years after she released the first book in the series! On Monday morning, Meyer announced that she's releasing another book from the young adult series, and this time if will be in the voice of vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen.

"I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on Aug. 4,” Meyer said in a prerecorded video on Good Morning America. “It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more.”

According to Meyer's publisher, Little Brown, fans can expect Midnight Sun to be "an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love" between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, who were portrayed by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the book-turned-movies.

“This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire,” said the publisher in a statement. “As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?”

Meyer has been teasing the announcement for several days on her website with a countdown clock. According to The Guardian, the author's website immediately crashed when the clock ran out.

Twilight fans have known about Meyer's companion novel for years after it was leaked online in 2008. At the time, Meyer called it "a huge violation of my rights as an author, not to mention me as a human being." She then released an excerpt from the book but noted that the novel was put on hold indefinitely.

"If I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James [a vampire tracking Bella] would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn’t dovetail too well with the original story," the YA author said at the time.

When ET spoke to Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the Twilight flicks, she noted one potential problem of her starring in another Twilight movie if the Midnight Sun book were to become a film.

"First of all, I would pre-order it and I would read it first," Greene said with a laugh. "I absolutely would read it -- her writing is really fun and a way to relive those Alice days. And I would be interested to kind of see where she would go with it. There's so many characters, especially in Breaking Dawn -- there's like 100 vampires. There's so many directions I feel like she'd be able to go in. It sucks to say but I just turned 30, so I don't think I'm really young enough to play Alice anymore -- vampires aren't supposed to age. But I would definitely watch it."

