Team Jacob fans, rejoice!

Earlier this week, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart excited Twilight fans everywhere when they posed for an adorable photo together. The pic came thanks to a surprise party for Lautner's 27th birthday, which was thrown by his girlfriend, Taylor Dome, at the Los Angeles sports bar 40 Love. The pair co-starred in five Twilight flicks together, with Lautner's werewolf character, Jacob Black, the unsuccessful part of a love triangle between Stewart's Bella Swan and her vampire love, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

Hairstylist CJ Romero took to Instagram to share the moment that Jacob and Bella reunited. In the orange-tinted pic, Stewart, wearing a white top and light jeans, leans up against Lautner, resting her head and hand on his shoulder. Lautner, sporting a black baseball cap and bomber jacket, is holding up a finger to his mouth and Romero hugs him from the other side.

Lautner shared pics from his party on his Instagram too, including a group photo -- where Stewart, 28, is in the front row and fellow celeb guest Patrick Schwarzenegger can also be spotted -- and a solo shot with his girlfriend.

"Thank you @taydome for the best birthday EVER. I’ve never been more surprised in my life. ❤️🎂❤️," he gushed about his girlfriend.

Dome also had some sweet words for her beau, taking to Instagram to share a cute pic of herself sitting on Lautner's lap.

"To the man with the sweetest heart, happy birthday! Day by day you amaze me. The love, humility, and grace you radiate never goes unnoticed," she wrote. "Everyday with you is an adventure filled with cuddles & laughs and I am so grateful I get to do life with you!❤️🎈"

Lautner and Stewart's reunion comes just months after Twilight celebrated its 10th anniversary. Back in 2013, Lautner told ET that "it's impossible not to [keep in touch]" after working on five films together, which culminated with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in 2012.

"I'm close with everyone... It's tough with all of our schedules... but... when we're both in L.A., we figure out time to see each other," he said at the time.

As for Stewart, she simply marveled over how it'd been a decade since their Twilight journey began.

"Yeah, it has been a long time," she told ET in August. "I don't know, it is funny, I have also lived in the same neighborhood for 10 years and I thought about that the other day, and I was like, oh god, you know a decade ago it wasn't as crowded, and I was like, that is bizarre to be able to say that. So, same, just 'cause ... certain things, certain memories will be close to you forever. So, it will never be normal to say something was that long ago, and I feel that way about that too."

Watch the video below for more on the beloved franchise's milestone:

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Lautner Credits Kendall Jenner With Being His ‘Twilight’ Character’s Hair Inspiration

'Twilight' Turns 10! Cast Reflects on Movie That Changed Their Lives

Mackenzie Foy Talks Staying in Touch With 'Twilight' Parents Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart (Exclusive)

Related Gallery