Tyga Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Tyga has been arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET on Tuesday, "Michael Ray Stevenson a.k.a. Tyga, 31, turned himself in this morning at around 9 a.m. at the Hollywood station for felony domestic violence."

The rapper voluntarily turned himself in to the LAPD as his ex, Camaryn Swanson, alleges that he hit her, per TMZ. Tyga allegedly assaulted Swanson on Oct. 11 around 3 a.m. after she arrived at his home and "started acting belligerent at the door," the outlet reports. He then allegedly let her inside and the fighting continued.

By Tuesday afternoon, Tyga bailed himself out and was photographed leaving the police station.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Swanson took to Instagram Story to allege that she has been "emotionally, mentally and physically abused" and wasn't "hiding it anymore."

She also called out TMZ alleging she "didn't show up 'screaming or uninvited.'" "When I tried to leave he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours," she claimed, also sharing video of her bruised eye.

Tyga and Swanson have been dating since the beginning of the year, making their relationship Instagram official in February.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Gives Birth to Kylie Jenner in Leaked Kanye West Video

Kylie Jenner and Ex Tyga Both Spotted at L.A. Nightclub

Soulja Boy Responds to Blasting Drake, Tyga and Kanye West in New Interview (Exclusive)

Related Gallery