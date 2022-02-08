Tyga Will Not Face Criminal Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest

Tyga will not face criminal charges after being arrested on felony domestic violence charges in October.

A rep for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells ET, "Michael Ray Stevenson, a.k.a. Tyga, will not be charged with any criminal charges for his domestic violence case as long as he stays out of trouble legally."

"If not, prosecutors could end up filing misdemeanor charges," the rep continued.

A hearing is still set for Tyga, where he will sit down with prosecutors at the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office to discuss how he can "better handle" any domestic disputes that arise in the future, the rep added.

Tyga was arrested on Oct. 12 after an altercation with his ex, Camaryn Swanson, and turned himself in shortly after.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ET at the time, "Michael Ray Stevenson a.k.a. Tyga, 31, turned himself in this morning at around 9 a.m. at the Hollywood station for felony domestic violence."

The rapper voluntarily turned himself in to the LAPD on Oct. 12 after Swanson alleged that he hit her, per TMZ. Tyga allegedly assaulted Swanson on Oct. 11 around 3 a.m. after she arrived at his home and "started acting belligerent at the door," the outlet reports. He then allegedly let her inside and the fighting continued.

That same day, Tyga bailed himself out and was photographed leaving the police station. The rapper's rep, Jack Ketsoyan, shared the following statement with ET following his release: "The allegations you have been reading about our client, Tyga, the past few days are false and will be disproven."

Swanson then took to her Instagram Story to allege that she has been "emotionally, mentally and physically abused" and wasn't "hiding it anymore."

She also called out TMZ alleging she "didn't show up 'screaming or uninvited.'"

"When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours," she claimed, also sharing video of her bruised eye.

Tyga and Swanson had been dating since the beginning of the 2021, before making their relationship Instagram official last February.

