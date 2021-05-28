Tyler Cameron is remembering his mom on what would've been her 57th birthday. The 28-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to his late mom, Andrea Cameron, more than one year after her sudden death.

In his touching post, Tyler shared photos of himself and his mom posing at a 2019 awards show. One shot features the pair smiling for the camera, while the second shows off their silly side, as the mother-son duo pose back-to-back with mock-serious looks on their face.

"Happy birthday to my angel. You always have my back," Tyler wrote. "Grateful I got to share these moments with you."

Fellow Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson commented on the post with the prayer hand emoji, while former Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph shared a sweet comment of her own.

"I loved getting to meet her," Cassie wrote. "She was such a sweet soul and so fun to chat with."

Andrea died in March 2020. Following her death, Tyler and his brothers, Ryan and Austin, told Palm Beach Post that her cause of death was a brain aneurysm.

"She was super supportive," Tyler told the outlet at the time. "... It hurts because there were so many cool things for us to do down the road."

Tyler also posted about his mom's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and his brothers holding her hand in the hospital.

"We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on," he wrote. "While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support."

Months later, Tyler took to Instagram again to open up about his grief in the wake of his mom's death.

"Life's been dark, life's been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful," he wrote. "My life has been dark ever since I've felt the coldness of death. I ain't been right. Simple as that."

"There's only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more. But when I fight, I'm going to lead with love as I always have. I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light," he continued. "I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don't because I'll always lead with love."

